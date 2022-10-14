RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin calls his actions 'correct' | Live updates | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Washington, DC News » Boy found unconscious outside…

Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

October 14, 2022, 6:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night.

The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition.

In a statement, D.C. police said police were responding to the unit block of Atlantic Street on a “physical abuse allegation” regarding the boy. He was found unconscious and unresponsive outside the building.

First responders from a nearby fire station were called to help the boy. WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington reported the child was found in cardiac arrest, and had bruises on his body.

No one has been arrested as of Friday evening, but police said they know the identity of the child and have been in touch with a parent or guardian.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up