Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building

The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition.

A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night.

The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition.

In a statement, D.C. police said police were responding to the unit block of Atlantic Street on a “physical abuse allegation” regarding the boy. He was found unconscious and unresponsive outside the building.

First responders from a nearby fire station were called to help the boy. WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington reported the child was found in cardiac arrest, and had bruises on his body.

No one has been arrested as of Friday evening, but police said they know the identity of the child and have been in touch with a parent or guardian.