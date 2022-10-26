Blues Alley in Georgetown will reopen ‘very soon’ after fire

Operators of the Georgetown jazz club say that the media exaggerated water damage from Tuesday's fire and that the damage was in fact confined to the second floor and roof.

A longtime jazz club in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood will reopen “very soon” after a fire Tuesday evening.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the venue said that the media had exaggerated water damage from the fire and that the damage was confined to the second floor and roof.

About 50 firefighters responded to the blaze, which broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. A cause has yet to be determined.

For now, the historic supper club — located at 1073 Wisconsin Ave NW — will remain closed as its operators determine the exact damage and a potential reopening date.

“Any shows cancelled will be rescheduled as soon as possible and we ask you to wait before requesting a refund until the new date is confirmed,” read the statement. “If you can’t make the rescheduled date then a refund will be given.”

“We appreciate your patience on this and more information will be available soon.”