Fire interrupts show at historic Georgetown jazz club

Firefighters battled a fire at D.C. jazz club Tuesday night.

It happened on the second story of the popular Blue Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.

D.C. Fire and EMS said one firefighter fell through part of the roof while fighting the fire. WTOP’s Mike Murillo, who was at the scene, reported that the person is expected to be OK.

It is not yet clear how much damage the fire has done.

Jazz quintet Owen Broder was supposed to have a release show of their new CD at the club, but had to rescue their equipment on stage, Murillo said.

Blues Alley was founded in 1965 and is the nation’s “oldest continuing jazz supper club,” according to its website.

