Adams Morgans’ PorchFest rescheduled to mid-October

After being delayed by Hurricane Ian, the Adams Morgan PorchFest has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15.

The yearly festival was postponed last weekend after remnants of Hurricane Ian made their way up the Northeast.

“Sporadic rain, wind gusts, and general unpredictable conditions do not make for a great outdoor event,” organizers said in an Instagram post.

The annual event, running from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature over 70 bands scattered throughout the neighborhood. Bands will take turns performing on 17 porches, patios and stoops, turning them stages for the day throughout the neighborhood.

In addition to performances, discounts and festival-only specials will be available at local restaurants and businesses.

PorchFest is a boost for Adams Morgan, drawing thousands of visitors to the neighborhood’s hundreds of bars and other businesses. There are more than 250 businesses in the neighborhood.

Attendees can pick up a performance map and wristband at the event headquarters located in the plaza at the corner of Columbia and Adams Mill Roads.

Festivalgoers can enjoy music sets in a wide range of genres, including classic rock, funk, go-go, rap, reggae, blue grass, classical and pop.

D.C. celebrity Matthew Lesko shared his enthusiasm in a Facebook post.

For the main stage, headliners include Bryce Bowyn, Ari Voxx, Brian Lee, and the Airport 77s.

You can find a full listing of performance locations, neighborhood discounts, and more event details online at AdMoPorchFest.com.