3 men shot in DC’s Shaw neighborhood

Carlos Ramirez | cramirez@wtop.com

October 9, 2022, 11:24 PM

Three men are in the hospital after they were shot in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Sunday evening.

D.C. police say it happened in the area of 7th and O Street Northwest, near the Kennedy Recreation Center around 5:45 p.m. They told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington that all the victims are expected to be okay, but details of their injuries are unknown.

Police say whoever fired at the three men fled quickly, and it doesn’t seem any of the victims fired back. D.C. Police are looking for a black sedan with a faded colored roof, and it was last seen heading southbound on 7th Street Northwest.

Anyone with information can call D.C. police.

Below is approximately where the shooting took place.

Carlos Ramirez

Northern Virginia native Carlos Ramirez had been reporting traffic around the D.C. and Baltimore areas for more than five years before joining the WTOP traffic team during the summer of 2021.

