A shooting inside a D.C. Metro station on Thursday afternoon left a woman injured.

D.C. police said it happened around 4 p.m. at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station in Southwest.

Officials said the victim has non-life threatening injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital. Officials said she was treated at the scene.

L’Enfant Plaza reopened around 4:30 p.m. after a police investigation.

