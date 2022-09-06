Street closures, parking restrictions for DC Bike Ride 2022

This year’s DC Bike Ride will be coming back to the District on Saturday, Sept. 10. As a result, there will be street closures and parking restrictions that drivers will have to consider.
From Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., these streets will have Emergency No Parking signs:
- Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW
On Sept. 10 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., these streets will have Emergency No Parking signs:
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW
- D Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW
From Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. to Sept. 10 at around 5 p.m., these streets will be shut off to vehicle traffic:
- Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW
On Sept. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., these streets will be shut off to vehicle traffic:
- Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW
- D Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW
- Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, SW
- Potomac River Freeway from Ohio Drive, SW to Whitehurst Freeway, NW
- E Street Expressway from 22nd Street to Potomac River Freeway, NW
- Whitehurst Freeway from K Street to M Street, NW
- Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue to Ohio Drive, NW
- Memorial Bridge from George Washington Parkway to 23rd Street, SW
- 14th Street Bridge from Virginia to Independence Avenue, SW
- Ohio Drive, SW including all of Haines Point
D.C. police say “all vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.”
More information is available online.