DC Bike Ride returns this fall

DC Bike Ride said it will return to the streets of the nation's capital on Sept. 10.

Bikers will line up in West Potomac Park in Southwest D.C. at 8 a.m. and take a 20-mile car-free tour of the city.

The route will include selfie stops, live music, rest areas and an ice cream stop sponsored by Wildgood Ice Cream, according to a news release.

The ride ends on Maryland Avenue and 3rd street in Southwest, where cyclists will be met with a “Finish Festival” presented by Sibley Memorial Hospital.

The festival, held in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on 3rd street, will include food trucks, FITDC fitness classes and a DJ.

Riders ages 3 and up are eligible to participate. Adult registration starts at $69, cyclists between 3 and 7 years old can ride for free and children 8 to 17 can ride for half price.

Anyone looking to register can do so by visiting the DC Bike Ride website.

“We already have 5,000 Riders pre-registered for the event and can’t wait to welcome all to enjoy our city and all we have in store for this special event,” said Chris Browne, Managing Director of DC Bike Ride. “We have some exciting additions we can’t wait to reveal involving the route.”

The event is being hosted by Events DC and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

Road closures for the event have not been announced yet.