National Air and Space Museum to release free timed-entry passes Sept. 14

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum announced that next week it will begin releasing free timed-entry passes for the renovated west end of its D.C. building.

The passes will be accessible online beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The museum said in a statement it will reopen on Oct. 14, and will include eight renovated and new exhibitions, planetarium, the museum store and the Mars Cafe.

One person can reserve up to six passes a day for a specific entry time. Visitors can show their digital timed-entry pass on their smartphone or a print it out.

The link to secure tickets will go live on Sept. 14 at noon on the museum’s website.

Here’s the schedule for the release of passes for six-week periods. The passes are available at noon each release day:

Release Date Passes Available Sept. 14, 2022 Oct. 14 – Nov. 30, 2022 Oct. 28, 2022 Dec. 1, 2022 – Jan. 14, 2023 Dec. 16, 2022 Jan. 15 – Feb. 28, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 March 1 – April 14, 2023

Also starting Oct. 14, a limited number of same-day passes will be issued daily at 8:30 a.m.