Md. man extradited to face murder charges in Georgetown shooting death

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 16, 2022, 6:00 PM

A Maryland man has been extradited from Jamaica to face murder charges in a shooting death on a sidewalk in Georgetown in January.

Ranje Wade Chin Reynolds, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tarek Boothe, 27, of Alexandria. He’s being held without bond.

Boothe was shot in the head on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of M Street Jan. 31 at about 6:15 p.m. and died later at a hospital, prosecutors and police said in a statement Friday.

Reynolds was arrested last month in Kingston, Jamaica, at the request of U.S. law enforcement. He was in court Friday and is set to return Oct. 3.

