Police identify Alexandria man killed in Georgetown shooting

The D.C. police on Tuesday identified the man who was killed in a shooting in the Georgetown section on Monday evening.

Tarek Boothe, 27, of Alexandria, Virginia, was shot at around 6:15 p.m. on M Street between 32nd and 33rd streets, the police said in a news release Tuesday. He died later at a hospital.

Chief Robert Contee said later Monday that the shooting was targeted, and the result of an altercation.

He added that the suspect may be injured, and that police will be checking hospitals.

Anyone with more information should call the police at 202-727-9099.

The shooting closed popular M Street between 32nd and 34th streets, and between Bank and Prospect street as police investigated.

