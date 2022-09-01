Mayor Bowser ‘devastated’ by gun violence among teenagers in Southeast DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said trauma services will be made available to the victims in two separate shootings that involved teenagers.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting of the District’s newest early learning center in Ward 7 on Thursday, she was asked about the shootings Wednesday outside the IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast and near Alabama Avenue and G Street in Southeast.

Bowser said the incidents demonstrate “how important it is that we stay focused on guns,” adding, “We’re devastated by it, that three young people are impacted; a school community is traumatized.”

Bowser said the shootings underscore what she called “safety infrastructure in buildings,” including “weapons abatement at the school, appropriate safety personnel at the school — all of those things are important.”

The D.C. police said a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting near the IDEA school.

There hasn’t been an arrest in the Southeast shooting. In that case, the victim was described only as a juvenile.