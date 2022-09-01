RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Mayor Bowser ‘devastated’ by gun violence among teenagers in Southeast DC

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

September 1, 2022, 4:20 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said trauma services will be made available to the victims in two separate shootings that involved teenagers.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting of the District’s newest early learning center in Ward 7 on Thursday, she was asked about the shootings Wednesday outside the IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast and near Alabama Avenue and G Street in Southeast.

Bowser said the incidents demonstrate “how important it is that we stay focused on guns,” adding, “We’re devastated by it, that three young people are impacted; a school community is traumatized.”

Bowser said the shootings underscore what she called “safety infrastructure in buildings,” including “weapons abatement at the school, appropriate safety personnel at the school — all of those things are important.”

The D.C. police said a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting near the IDEA school.

There hasn’t been an arrest in the Southeast shooting. In that case, the victim was described only as a juvenile.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

