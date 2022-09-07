‘I didn’t want to die’: Uber driver recounts confrontation with dirt bikes, ATVs in DC

For the first six hours of his shift as an Uber driver on Sunday, Javier Gutierrez of Rockville, Maryland, said his time picking up and dropping off passengers around the D.C. area was like any other.

For the first six hours of his shift as an Uber driver on Sunday, Javier Gutierrez of Rockville, Maryland, said his time picking up and dropping off passengers around the D.C. area was like any other.

That all changed around 9 p.m. when he said he encountered a group of people riding dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the District.

Gutierrez said while leaving the Union Market area to pick up a passenger, he encountered a group of riders in the area of H and 4th streets Northeast. Gutierrez said since he had a green light and they did not, he slowly tried to make his way through a clearing in the group. Once in the intersection, he said one of the bikes hit the front of his car, which he said resulted in riders turning their attention to him.

“I instantly panicked and started driving away,” Gutierrez said.

That began a scary several minutes, as he said the riders chased him through the city, leading to him breaking some road rules in order to get away from the group.

“I was speeding through residential streets; I was running traffic lights; I was running stop signs. I tried to get as far away as I could from them,” Gutierrez said.

Several minutes after the chase began, Gutierrez said he saw one of the riders take out a gun.

“They fired several shots and a couple of those shots made it into my car,” he said.

After the shots were fired, he said he focused on getting away. Several minutes later, the dirt bikes and ATVs disappeared.

“I was afraid for my life. So that’s why I decided to speed away. I was like, if I stop, you know, they’re gonna end up killing me. So I didn’t want to die,” Gutierrez said.

In the area of the Marine Barracks in Southeast, he encountered several Marines who he said helped him call 911. It was there he also noticed two bullet holes in the back of his car.

D.C. police said that officers responded to that call about someone being shot. Officers found two bullet holes in Gutierrez’s car. A police spokesman said an altercation between Gutierrez and someone on a four-wheeler was what they were investigating.

According to a police report, the offense detectives are looking into include assault with a dangerous weapon and destruction of property. So far, there are no details on possible suspects in the case.

Still rattled by what took place, Gutierrez said he will now look at another line of work.

“I decided it was no longer worth it to drive for Uber; I’m just going to look for another job that doesn’t involve, you know, dangerous situations,” he said.

Gutierrez is urging people along H and 4th streets Northeast and in neighborhoods between Union Market and the Marine Barracks to check security cameras for video of what took place, and give what they have to police.

Anyone who saw what happened should call police at 202-727-9099.

In neighboring Prince George’s County, Maryland, the council is discussing legislation that would crack down on the illegal use of off-road vehicles.