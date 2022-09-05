HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Home » Washington, DC News » Fundraiser launched to help…

Fundraiser launched to help DC nonprofit staff during finance investigation

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

September 5, 2022, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help the staff of a D.C. nonprofit at the center of an investigation of its financial operations.

The Capital Pride Alliance and The DC Center for the LGBT Community are partnering to raise money to help the current and former employees of Casa Ruby, a nonprofit founded in 2012 to help LGBTQ youth.

In a release on the fundraising effort, Capital Pride Alliance stated that “The funds will provide immediate support to help them pay for rent, groceries, and transportation. They will also be connected to resources such as case management, counseling, and workforce development programs.”

The fiscal operations of the nonprofit came under scrutiny after Casa Ruby’s founder, Ruby Corado, was accused of mismanaging funds. Corado stepped down from her leadership position in the weeks that followed.

In September 2021, the District’s Department of Human Services decided not to renew an $839,460 grant for the organization. Casa Ruby had received more than $9 million in funding from a variety of D.C. government agencies since 2016.

In July, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed a complaint alleging Casa Ruby and Corado violated D.C. laws related to fiscal oversight. The complaint asserts that Corado diverted money from the nonprofit to pay for personal expenses and that Corado exercised sole control over Casa Ruby’s bank accounts.

According to Racine’s office, Casa Ruby’s vendors and employees were either paid late or not at all.

Last month, a D.C. Superior Court judge approved a plan to set up a temporary receiver for Casa Ruby.

According to the Capital Pride Alliance release, the alliance and the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community are working with the appointed receiver, the Wanda Alston Foundation.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up