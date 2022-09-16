Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Home » Washington, DC News » DC lowers speed limits…

DC lowers speed limits on key corridors; more to come

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 16, 2022, 3:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. is lowering the speed limit on certain roads from 30 mph to 25.

The District Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue Northwest and New York Avenue Northeast had been reduced, and that the speed limit would also drop to 25 in the future on North Capitol Street/Blair Road Northwest between Harewood Road and Van Buren Street, and Wheeler Road Southeast between Wahler Place and Southern Avenue.

“DDOT joins peer cities including New York City and Seattle by reducing the speed limit in key corridors because we know reducing speed by even 5 miles per hour makes a big difference in avoiding crashes and serious injury,” DDOT Director Everett Lott said in the statement.

DDOT cited a AAA study that found that a pedestrian’s average chance of being killed when hit by a car is 10% at 23 mph, but jumps to 25% at 30 mph.

Arlington County, Virginia, is also considering recommendations from a traffic engineering study to reduce speed limits on four road segments that are principal or minor arteries. The proposal is to reduce the speed limit from 35 to 30 mph on a few roadways.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Tags:

speed limits

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Agencies have new ways to consider workforce improvements with OMB’s final learning agenda

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up