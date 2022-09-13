Arlington County considers reduced speeds on some roads

Arlington County, Virginia, is considering recommendations from a traffic engineering study to reduce speed limits on four road segments that are principal or minor arteries.

The proposal is to reduce the speed limit from 35 to 30 mph on a few roadways:

Washington Boulevard from Arlington Boulevard to North Pershing Drive

South Joyce Street From Columbia Pike to Army Navy Drive

Columbia Pike from South Dinwiddie Street to the Fairfax County line

The study calls for a speed limit reduction from 30 to 25 mph on Lorcom Lane from Cherry Hill Road to Military Road.

The Washington Boulevard segment is among the roads listed in the county’s Vision Zero High Injury Network with 39 crashes in a five-year period.

South Joyce Street has steady pedestrian activity because of a transit stop and the Air Force Memorial and Pentagon City are expected to increase walking, biking and scooting on the road.

The Columbia Pike segment is recommended for a speed limit reduction because of high pedestrian volume and transit usage, which are expected to increase. It’s also listed on the Vision Zero High Injury Network with 85 crashes in a five-year period.

Lorcom Lane is cited for a high volume of pedestrians and bicycles due to Dorothy Hamm Middle School. There were 18 crashes in a six-year period.

The county’s Vision Zero policy supports cutting drivers’ speeds, noting that speeding contributes to about 25% of both fatal and serious crashes.

The Arlington County Board will be asked at it’s upcoming meeting on Saturday to authorize a public hearing on the matter for Oct. 15.