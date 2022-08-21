WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
WATCH: National Zoo celebrates giant panda cub’s second birthday

August 21, 2022, 6:52 AM

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is going to eat birthday cake for breakfast Sunday morning as he turns two-years-old at the National Zoo in D.C.

He’ll be getting a special “fruitsicle” cake — and his mom Mei Xiang may take part in the festivities too.

Last month, the zoo celebrated Mei Xiang’s 24th birthday with an ice cake.

The birthday parties come as the zoo continues to celebrate 50 years of caring and hosting the “iconic species.”

The zoo opens at 8 a.m. to visitors who have free passes.

You can watch the panda livestream on the zoo’s website at 9 a.m. to celebrate from home.

