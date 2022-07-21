National Zoo celebrates giant panda Mei Xiang’s 24th birthday

On Friday, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. will celebrate giant panda Mei Xiang’s 24th birthday.
Zoo officials said the public can go online Friday morning around 9 a.m. to view “the Giant Panda Cam” and watch her receive a “special ice cake.”
If you want to watch in person, you can apply for a free entry pass on the zoo’s website.
It’s a cele-bear-ation! 🐼🎉 Giant panda Mei Xiang is turning 24 on Friday, July 22. Tune into the Giant Panda Cam around 9 a.m. on Friday to witness the birthday bear get a special ice cake. 🎂 Reserve your free entry pass on the Zoo’s website to partake in person! 🎫 #GP50 pic.twitter.com/1SHZxxoBDC
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) July 20, 2022
The zoo’s current pandas include Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their male cub Xiao Qi Ji.
The first pandas arrived at the zoo in 1972, following President Richard Nixon’s state visit to China. The pandas were a gift from then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai to the American people as a gesture of good will.
Back in April, the zoo celebrated 50 years of pandas living in the U.S.