‘This is terrorism’ — Howard Univ. responds to second bomb threat in 48 hours

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 26, 2022, 2:02 PM

Less than 48 hours after a bomb threat pulled students from a residence hall at Howard University, the historically Black university, saw yet another threat of explosive violence.

In a letter to the community, President Wayne A.I. Frederick said that the threat against resident halls East and West Towers was difficult to navigate.

“It was difficult for me to witness in person students sitting in Banneker Park and heading to trailers on Sherman Avenue and crossing Georgia Avenue on their way to Blackburn Center in their pajamas and sleepwear,” Frederick said. “This is terrorism, and it must stop.”

The threat marked the eighth bomb threat the school has seen in 2022. Wayne called it a “kind of traumatic experience” and asked that faculty and staff allow students time to deal with the anxiety and interrupted sleep.

“This isn’t about resilience and grit,” he said. “We require extra resources from all law enforcement agencies directed toward solving this ongoing threat and bringing those who perpetrate its negative effects to full justice under the law.”

D.C. police said they did not find an explosive during their investigation. No suspect has been identified in the threats against Howard.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

