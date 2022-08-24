RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
Howard Univ. evacuates residence hall as police investigate bomb threat

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 12:20 AM

Howard University’s public safety department said it evacuated Cook Hall after an anonymous bomb threat was made to D.C. Police.

D.C. Police told WTOP that the threat did not appear to be credible, but the building was evacuated while an investigation was underway.

The university’s public safety department said that it is coordinating with the District’s police to search the building using several methods, including bomb-detecting animals and machines.

Students were evacuated to safe areas pending an all-clear order from the police department.

The evacuation marks the second bomb threat against the school after multiple historically Black colleges and universities, including Howard and Bowie State universities, were targeted by bomb threats in February.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

