Howard Univ. evacuates residence hall as police investigate bomb threat

The evacuation marks the second bomb threat against the school after multiple historically Black colleges and universities, including Howard and Bowie State universities, were targeted by bomb threats in February.

Howard University’s public safety department said it evacuated Cook Hall after an anonymous bomb threat was made to D.C. Police.

D.C. Police told WTOP that the threat did not appear to be credible, but the building was evacuated while an investigation was underway.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department relayed to the Howard University Department of Public Safety a report of an anonymous bomb threat made against Cook Hall on the university’s main campus. — Howard University Department of Public Safety (@HowardPolice) August 24, 2022

The university’s public safety department said that it is coordinating with the District’s police to search the building using several methods, including bomb-detecting animals and machines.

Students were evacuated to safe areas pending an all-clear order from the police department.

The evacuation marks the second bomb threat against the school after multiple historically Black colleges and universities, including Howard and Bowie State universities, were targeted by bomb threats in February.

This is a developing story.