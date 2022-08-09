WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian disinformation spreading | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Accusations over nuclear plant attacks
Popular Adams Morgan street to be shut down for special events

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 9, 2022, 7:49 AM

A popular street in Adams Morgan will be shut down over the next few months to help drive foot traffic to D.C. businesses.

During a few select Sundays over the next three months, the city will shut down 18th Street between Columbia and Kalorama roads.

It is part of the Streets for People Grant Program which was announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier this year.

The $2.8 million program goes to Business Improvement District’s to temporarily retrofit streets and sidewalks to hold cultural events that can drive foot traffic to shops and restaurants in the area.

The Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District will hold its first event on Sunday, Aug. 21. Additional dates for street closures are Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and Oct. 23. All days will see 18th Street shutdown to traffic from noon until 10 p.m.

“Streets for the People builds off the popular and successful Open Streets concept — the idea that we can re-imagine how we use public space not only for commuting and playing, but also for how we interact with each other and support local businesses,” Bowser said.

“There has never been a better time to think about how we can activate our business and entertainment corridors in new ways, and I know that Washingtonians will be eager to come out and support these activations.”

No details about the events have been released by the Adams Morgan Partnership BID.

