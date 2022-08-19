WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » Washington, DC News » Six months and still…

Six months and still no arrests after bomb threats against HBCUs

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

August 19, 2022, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It’s been more than six months since numerous historically Black colleges and universities around the country received bomb threats that sent police to campuses and shook school communities.

Some of those threats were directed at schools in the D.C. region, including Howard University, Morgan State University and Bowie State University.

Despite investigations on the state, local and federal level, no arrests have been announced by law enforcement in connection with the threats.

“I’m not surprised, because again, prioritizing the safety of Black people has never been a priority, I feel, in the United States,” said LaToya Bridgewater, of Bermuda, who was helping her daughter move into her dorm during move-in day at the campus.

The FBI, in a statement, said an investigation continues into the threats made toward HBCUs and places of worship.

“The FBI continues to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners across the country to pursue leads and identify the individuals responsible for making these criminally and racially motivated threats of violence,” the statement read.

“It’s definitely scary,” said Maya Clayton, of Chicago, a freshman at Howard University, about the fact that those responsible haven’t been found.

Of the threats, Cody Sims, a sophomore from Milwaukee, said they’re a sign of a continuing problem in the nation.

“It just goes to show the country that this is still evidence of racism occurring in the neighborhood and in the community,” Sims said.

He said one thing these sort of situations demonstrate is that the Howard community is a resilient one.

“We still keep doing it, and we still keep thriving,” Sims said.

The FBI says issuing threats is a crime that can result in federal, state or local charges.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Five federal workforce items on Congress’ to-do list

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up