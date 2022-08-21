WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | Fight to save premature babies in Ukraine | US announces new military aid | Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed
Home » Washington, DC News » DNA evidence leads to…

DNA evidence leads to arrest in nearly 30 year old murder case in DC

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 21, 2022, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For 29 years, the murder of a woman in Southeast D.C. had gone largely unsolved. Due to newly presented DNA evidence, police in the District have identified and arrested a suspect in the case.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged 58-year-old William Ransford, of Southeast, with second degree murder for the 1993 death of Debra McManus.

On October 23, 1993, at around 7 a.m. police found the nearly undressed body of McManus, who was 39 at the time of her death, on the ground near the football field of Ballou High School in Southeast. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation and was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

McManus’s clothes were found nearby the murder scene, from which DNA was taken and sent to an FBI laboratory for testing. Semen was found on her clothes, as were other sources of DNA. The resulting samples, however, did not find a match and the case went cold for nearly 30 years.

But, in December of 2020, the same clothing items were resent for DNA testing at Bode Technology labs, according to the affidavit in support of Ransford’s arrest.

A breakthrough occurred in February of this year when a crime lab in Wyoming said a DNA sample from McManus’s sock, “resulted in a match with the FBI Federal DNA Database Unit.” That match was with William Alphonso Ransford.”

Ransford’s DNA had been on file because of a 2001 conviction for first degree sexual assault while armed and armed kidnapping.

On May 11, 2022, Ransford was located and interviewed by police at the United Medical Center in Southeast. During the interview, he denied knowing McManus. After being told his DNA was associated with the victim, Ransford said, “no way,” according to the affidavit.

Ransford then consented to a cheek swab for new DNA testing. Subsequent results filed in the affidavit said it is extremely unlikely the DNA gathered from McManus’s clothing items could be linked to someone besides Ransford.

DNA was found on other clothing items belonging to McManus, but their connection to Ransford was inconclusive.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up