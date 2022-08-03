WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Deadline approaching for 3 DC college scholarship programs

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 3, 2022, 12:55 PM

Going to college can be expensive, and D.C. wants locals to know about three scholarship programs to help — and that the application deadline is coming soon.

Thousands of dollars of scholarships are available for college students from D.C., and the deadline for the three big tuition-assistance programs offered by the District is coming up Aug. 19:

  • The D.C. Tuition Assistance Grant pays the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition up to $10,000 annually at public colleges and up to $2,500 at private colleges.
  • The Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program provides need-based funding for D.C. residents getting their first associate or bachelor’s degree.
  • D.C. Futures, which was launched last fall, gives D.C. locals up to $8,000 in tuition help when getting their first degree in a high-demand career field at select local universities. This help comes with a stipend of up to $1,500 per year, in addition to the scholarship. The program was created with a $12 million investment from Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“Through these unique and targeted programs, we are investing millions of dollars in financial assistance each year so that thousands of D.C. residents in every ward can access a college education and a pathway to the middle class,” Bowser said in a statement. “I encourage all college-bound D.C. residents – and those considering higher education – to learn about each opportunity and apply for those that best suit their postsecondary plans.”

D.C. residents are invited to apply for all three programs.

Find more information on the programs and eligibility on the District’s website.

