D.C. Police have identified the teenager whose body was recovered from the Potomac River early Friday morning.

Ceph Christie, 17, of Northeast D.C., was recovered after witnesses said he was attempting to swim to a loose, small boat before disappearing.

The incident happened near Thompson’s Boat House.

D.C. Fire, along with the Coast Guard and the Arlington Fire Department, searched for Christie for almost two hours.

No information is available about why he was in the river.