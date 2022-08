A man's body was recovered from the Potomac River near Thompson's Boat House in Northwest, D.C., Friday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff before disappearing.

D.C. police tell WTOP what began as a rescue involving D.C. Fire, the Coast Guard and the Arlington Fire Department transitioned into a recovery.

The body was found after about two hours.

WTOP has reached out to D.C. police for more details.

