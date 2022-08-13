DC Police identify, charge man shot by officers after domestic assault

A man hospitalized after being shot by a D.C. police officer in Southeast Friday has been arrested and charged after assaulting his domestic partner, the department said in a statement.

A man hospitalized after being shot by a D.C. police officer in Southeast Friday has been arrested and charged after assaulting his domestic partner, the department said in a press release.

Officers said that Rahman Mills, 29, will face multiple assault charges, including assault on a police officer, resisting arrested and possessing an unregistered firearm — officers recovered the weapon.

Assistant Chief Andre Wright said that the man was assaulting a woman in a home near the intersection of Savannah and 19th Streets.

“The officer then began to give more multiple commands to this individual to drop the firearm; he would not drop the firearm,” Wright said. “The officer then discharged his weapon one more time, striking him a second time.”

The department said its preliminary investigation showed that Mills did not comply with commands to drop his weapon from uniformed officers.

The assistant chief called the assault of the unidentified woman a brutal event and added that she was not hospitalized after the incident.

“We’re gonna be working with her and the family, obviously, far beyond this event, but domestic violence is the serious issue, and the Metropolitan Police Department is working with the community to make sure that we address a very serious issue.”

The officer remains on administrative leave as an investigation and review of body camera footage is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 202.727.9099.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.