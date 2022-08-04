DC man sentenced to 8 years in prison in shooting of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

A D.C. man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy on July 4, 2020, in Southeast.

Daryle Bond, 20, pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Davon McNeal. After he is done with his sentence, he will be placed on five years of supervised release, the court said.

Three other D.C. men pleaded guilty to the same charge in February and were sentenced on June 3 for their roles. Carlo General, 22, was given a 16-year prison sentence; Marcel Gordon, 27, got a 10-year sentence, and Christian Wingfield, 24, received a 9 1/2 year prison sentence.

McNeal was shot in the head after a Fourth of July barbeque organized by his mother. Police said there was a gang dispute in the area, and there was a 24-hour police presence there, but they were called away for “a priority assignment” moments before the tragedy took place.

Prosecutors said security footage showed General firing the fatal shot at the 11-year-old. Bond, Gordon and Wingfield also fired shots as they were running, thinking that someone from a rival gang was shooting at them.