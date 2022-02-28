DC man pleads guilty to killing 11-year-old Davon McNeal in 2020 shooting

Carlo General, 21, pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Davon McNeal on July 4 of that year, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy in the District in 2020.

McNeal was shot after a Fourth of July barbeque at the Frederick Douglass Garden Apartments, in Southeast. The police said at the time that there had been a gang dispute in the area, and a 24-hour police presence was instituted there. The officer was called away on another “priority assignment” two minutes before the shooting started.

Three other men — Daryle Bond, 20, Marcel Gordon, 26, and Christen Wingfield, 24 — pleaded guilty earlier this month to the same charge, the prosecutors said. General fired the shot that killed McNeal, the prosecutors said citing security footage; the other four fired shots as they ran off, believing someone from a rival gang had been shooting at them.

The others will all be sentenced June 3. While the judge has to approve the deals, General has agreed to a term of 13 to 16 years in prison; Bond, seven and a half to nine and a half years; Gordon, 10 years, and Wingfield, nine and a half years.