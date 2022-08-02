WAR IN UKRAINE: US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Accusations over nuclear plant attacks | US obtains warrant to seize Russian oligarch's jet
2 kids shot in Northeast DC

Carlos Ramirez | cramirez@wtop.com

August 8, 2022, 10:55 PM

Two children are in the hospital following a shooting in Northeast D.C.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of 18th Street near Maryland Avenue.

A boy, 13, and a girl, 3, were shot and taken to the hospital. Police said the girl has a graze wound and both have injuries that are not life-threatening, D.C. police spokesman Capt. David Augustine said in a news briefing.

The shooting happened outside, and there is no known suspect at this time. Police are looking for a dark Nissan with tinted windows last seen northbound on the block.

Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates. 

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

Carlos Ramirez

Northern Virginia native Carlos Ramirez had been reporting traffic around the D.C. and Baltimore areas for more than five years before joining the WTOP traffic team during the summer of 2021.

