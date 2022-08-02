2 kids shot in Northeast DC

Two children are in the hospital following a shooting in Northeast D.C.

Two children are in the hospital following a shooting in Northeast D.C.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of 18th Street near Maryland Avenue.

A boy, 13, and a girl, 3, were shot and taken to the hospital. Police said the girl has a graze wound and both have injuries that are not life-threatening, D.C. police spokesman Capt. David Augustine said in a news briefing.

The shooting happened outside, and there is no known suspect at this time. Police are looking for a dark Nissan with tinted windows last seen northbound on the block.

Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.