1 killed, another hurt in Northwest DC shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 11, 2022, 11:57 PM

Police are seen investigating the shooting at Connecticut and Florida Avenues in Northwest D.C.

WTOP/Dave Dildine
A man has been killed and another person is hurt in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue, north of Dupont Circle. Police were in the area for a report of gunshots.

They found one victim and discovered another one later on. One person died, while the other has critical injuries but is stable, D.C. police Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion said in a news conference.

Police do not yet know what caused the shooting, but they believe a silver car may be linked to it. They believe there could be more than one shooter. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099 or text them at 50411.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report. 

