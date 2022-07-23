Watergate Hotel being repaired after car crashed into it

The Watergate Hotel is being repaired Saturday after a car crashed into it on Friday afternoon.
Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
The Watergate Hotel in D.C. is being repaired Saturday after a car crashed into it on Friday afternoon.
D.C. Fire and Rescue say the car hit the building around 2 p.m. on Friday.
After stabilizing the vehicle, they rescued the driver from the car.
Officials say the building was stable and only appeared to be cosmetically damaged.
The driver didn’t want to go to the hospital. Another person in a second car was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, police say.
