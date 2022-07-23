WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Washington, DC News » Watergate Hotel being repaired…

Watergate Hotel being repaired after car crashed into it

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

July 23, 2022, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A vehicle crashed into the Watergate Hotel on Friday afternoon.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
A vehicle crashed into the Watergate Hotel on Friday afternoon.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
A vehicle crashed into the Watergate Hotel on Friday afternoon.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
A vehicle crashed into the Watergate Hotel on Friday afternoon.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
(1/4)

The Watergate Hotel in D.C. is being repaired Saturday after a car crashed into it on Friday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and Rescue say the car hit the building around 2 p.m. on Friday.

After stabilizing the vehicle, they rescued the driver from the car.

Officials say the building was stable and only appeared to be cosmetically damaged.

The driver didn’t want to go to the hospital. Another person in a second car was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, police say.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up