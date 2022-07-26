WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Some DC government workers to get pay raise

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

July 26, 2022, 9:34 AM

Some 8,000 non-unionized government employees will be getting a pay raise under legislation D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed on Monday.

The law, which the D.C. Council passed earlier this month, gives some workers a retroactive cost-of-living increase of 1.5% and one-time 3.5% bonus for fiscal 2022.

It also provides a 2.5% cost-of-living pay increase for fiscal 2023.

In March, Bowser signed a four-year contract with local unions that provides similar pay increases to some 10,000 workers.

She also promoted a virtual job fair scheduled for Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. Participating government agencies will be looking to fill about 1,000 vacant jobs across several agencies.

DC Human Resources Director Lindsey Maxwell said it’s not an unusually large number of vacancies, “given this time of year in order to go into a new fiscal year.”

Agencies will make on-the-spot offers to qualified, prescreened candidates, according to a news release.

Preregistration for the job fair is required and will be open Friday through Aug. 7.

More information about how to register is available online.

