DC signs new agreement with city government’s workers unions

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 12:40 AM

District officials inked a new four-year collective bargaining agreement with workers unions representing D.C. government employees on Wednesday.

The agreement — which spans 11,000 employees between 20 local unions and 7 labor organizations — includes a 3.5% bonus in Fiscal Year 2022, a 2.5% pay raise in Fiscal Year 2023 and a 3% raise in Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025.

“Today, we ensure four years of wage stability for our government employees as we continue to make DC Government a great place to start and maintain a career,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a news release.

The agreement also increases the funds set aside for the Negotiated Employee Assistance Home Purchase Program (NEAHP) to $650,000 — which is the first time an agreement has been reached since February 2018.

NEAHP provides financial assistance with down payments and closing costs for government employees looking to purchase a home in DC.

Employees covered by the agreement work in the fields of professional technical, administrative, clerical, trade and craft.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Washington, DC News

