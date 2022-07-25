Rose, a Hereford at Smithsonian Kids’ Farm, dies at 19

Rose, the 19-year-old Hereford at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute Kids' Farm, has been euthanized.

Zookeepers said they noticed that Rose had a persistent cough and wasn’t moving or eating as much as normal. So they started observing her closely for several weeks.

An exam by a veterinarian revealed that she had fluid in her chest and lesions on her lungs, according to a statement from the zoo.

Veterinarians treated Rose with antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications, but her condition did not improve, according to the zoo.

Staff at the zoo decided to euthanize Rose when her condition did not improve.

The median life expectancy for female Hereford cows is about 18 years, according to the zoo.

A final pathology report will provide more information in the coming weeks.

Rose is remembered by zookeepers for her “sweet and independent personality.” She was the oldest in her herd and enjoyed frolicking in the grass with the younger heifers. Those included a 3-year-old Hereford named Willow and a 4-year-old Holstein named Magnolia.

Zookeepers said they would find Rose and Magnolia resting together and grooming each other.

While cattle are referred to as cows, the term “cow” specifically describes an adult female who has birthed a calf, according to the zoo.