DC store fire displaces at least 2

A morning fire in Northwest D.C. has left at least two people without a place to stay on Tuesday.

The D.C. Fire and EMS Department said the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. on the corner of 14th and Buchanan streets.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire raging inside a corner store, the Gedera Market. Flames damaged a neighboring porch and some of the apartments above the store.

Update Working Fire 14th & Buchanan Sts NW. Fire 1st floor store in 2 story mixed occupancy building. Visible fire knocked down. #DCsBravest checking for extension. No initial report of injuries. pic.twitter.com/N3VxB2NHMn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 5, 2022

D.C. Fire said about 60 firefighters battled the fire, which took them about 20 minutes to extinguish.

At least two people, who live above the store, weren’t able to return to their apartments. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, a D.C. Fire spokesman said.

The D.C. Fire and EMS Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

The location of the fire is below.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this story.