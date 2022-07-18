DC police reviewing surveillance footage in shooting by off-duty officer at The Wharf

There are still many questions surrounding a deadly off-duty police involved shooting at the Wharf on Saturday. D.C.'s police chief Robert Contee gave some information on Monday as the investigation continues.

There are still many questions surrounding a deadly shooting at The Wharf on Saturday. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee gave some information on Monday as the investigation continues.

One of the biggest questions that remains is whether there was an exchange of gunfire between a man pointing a gun and the off-duty officer who shot and killed him.

Officials told the Washington Post that the officer was Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw, a 20-year-veteran of the D.C. police. Contee said that he was a “newly” promoted commander.

“Preliminarily, at least to this point, it does not appear that there was an exchange,” Contee said.

Contee said 23-year-old Lazarus Wilson of Virginia was shot and killed.

Bagshaw and another off-duty officer had seen Wilson pointing a gun just outside of a restaurant and responded to the situation, police said.

“That gun was introduced into the scenario, people started reacting, started to really flee from the area,” Contee said. “Some people were going on the tables, and these officers went toward the danger where they saw the threat, where they saw the person with the firearm, and they took action.”

He said they’re still gathering footage from the scene. Police have released a still image from security camera footage that they said shows Wilson brandishing a weapon.

“We have body-worn camera from officers who responded to the scene. The first responders will get that to the mayor within five days,” Contee said on Monday. “Then a decision will be made, especially as required by law, things that are in the greater public interest. If there’s a decision to be made about releasing the video, then it will be released at that time and that decision has not been made yet.”