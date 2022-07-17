Chief Contee: 2 off-duty DC police officers involved in fatal shooting of allegedly armed man

D.C. Police said a man has died in what the department is describing as an "officer-involved shooting" in Southwest.

Police said it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Wharf Street Southwest.

During a news conference, Police Chief Robert Contee said two off-duty officers saw a person pointing a gun just outside of a restaurant, calling the person “a very brazen individual” displaying a firearm in one of the District’s many entertainment areas.

“They just happened to be in the area tonight,” Contee said of the off-duty officers. “They were enjoying the evening and, from what we can see, at least from a preliminary review of the videotape, there was an armed individual pointing a gun — we’re not exactly sure who the gun was being pointed at, but pointing a gun — when our officers took action, in this case.”

It’s unclear whether the person was aiming or if they fired the weapon.

“They fired after they saw the individual pointing the firearm,” Contee said. “I don’t know if he fired first.”

Officers fired at least one shot, killing the man. Another person was grazed by a bullet during the incident and has been hospitalized. Police believe that person may have been a witness with the fatally wounded person at the time of the shooting.

The suspect firearm was recovered from the scene, and is pictured below. pic.twitter.com/LO2r8EH6gG — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 17, 2022

A weapon was recovered from the scene, and no officers were injured.

WTOP has reached out the D.C. Police for more information on the incident, including if any shots were fired by the man, if officers attempted to communicate with the person, if one or both officers shot the man and the condition of the additional injured civilian.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.