DC police investigate 5 shootings that left 4 dead

Four people are dead following a series of shootings in Northeast and Southeast D.C. on Tuesday.

D.C. police said investigators are working to find suspects in five separate shootings that left four people dead on Tuesday.

The series of shootings happened throughout Northeast and Southeast.

“Honestly I attribute it to a lot of people getting in arguments and not knowing how to deal with it without using a firearm,” said D.C. police Capt. Kevin Kentish.

Gun violence continues to surge in D.C., with homicides up 17% when compared to the same time period last year.

One of Tuesday’s shootings happened on 2nd Street in Northeast near McKinley Technology High School. The victim, a 14-year-old boy, is expected to recover.

In another shooting, in the 3600 block of J Street in Northeast, 34-year-old Shelton Robinson, of Forestville, was found dead in a parking lot. One woman near the scene told NBC Washington that she was home when she heard the shots and had to duck for cover because she was afraid to be near any windows.

Aurora Williams, 33, of Southeast, was killed in a shooting in the 2900 block of Southeast. According to police, Williams was the mother of five children.

Tuesday’s death toll rose higher with two more unrelated homicides in Southeast.

William Whittington Jr., 40, of Southeast, was found shot to death in the 400 block of Burbank Street and Charles Davis, 57, of Southeast was shot in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue. Davis was transported to a hospital, where police said he died.

D.C. police ask anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be sent to the department’s text tip line at 50411.