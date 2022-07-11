DC man charged with killing 16-year-old boy

Days after a teenage boy was found dead in Northeast, D.C., police say they have arrested his killer.

Alphonso Oliver, 33, of Southeast, D.C., was taken into custody on Sunday for shooting and killing Levoire Simmons, 16, of Northeast, early Tuesday morning.

Police arrived to the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace at around 1 a.m. and found the 16-year-old unresponsive.

He was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office where he was pronounced dead.

Oliver is being charged with second-degree murder while armed.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.