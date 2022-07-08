DC police search for suspect in shooting death of 16-year-old in Northeast

D.C. police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting of a teenager in Northeast early Tuesday morning.

Levoire Simmons, 16, of Northeast, D.C., was killed in the shooting, according to police.

Officers were “flagged down” by a person in the 700 block on Kenilworth Terrace around 1:10 a.m., police said.

Police then found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound.

When D.C. Fire and EMS members responded to the scene they found “no signs consistent with life” and transferred the body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

An image of the suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects in homicides in the District. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.