FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » Washington, DC News » Women's March activists scale…

Women’s March activists scale crane to reveal ‘Biden: Protect Abortion’ banner

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 29, 2022, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Women’s March protesters representing four states immediately affected by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade climbed a Northeast D.C. crane Tuesday, revealing a banner that called on President Joe Biden to protect abortion rights.

The climbers unveiled the “Biden: Protect Abortion” banner at 7 a.m., an hour before they displayed it at the top of the crane.

Julie Farris, of Ohio, was one of the four that hung the banner shortly hours before being arrested. In a statement, she dedicated the act to her mother, whom she called “an adamantly pro-choice social worker.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 28: Women’s March activists unfurl a banner reading “BIDEN PROTECT ABORTION” from a construction crane near the U.S. Capitol on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The activist group unfurled the banner in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing the federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“We are whole humans. My mother knew this, and I know this. And that’s why I am here today, to put my body on the front lines to protect these rights for all of us,” Farris said. “In loving memory of my mother, I choose to be ungovernable.”

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, called on the president to use the power of his office to “fight to protect the women” that got him elected.

“You have the power to codify reproductive rights through executive action and you have the power to expand the court,” Carmona said in the statement. “Use it and stop hiding from your own shadow.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra told The Associated Press that the administration is looking at every option available in order to aid women in accessing abortion. However, he admitted that there is “no magic bullet” that will solve this problem.

“If there is something we can do, we will find it and we will do it at HHS,” Becerra said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

USPTO putting foundational piece of zero trust architecture in place

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

DoD, Air Force pair with HBCUs for new research consortium

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up