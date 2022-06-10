RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Capital Pride Parade is back: What to expect and what’s new this year

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

June 10, 2022, 2:04 PM

The Capital Pride Parade is back this year, and as organizers prepare to welcome large crowds on Saturday, visitors should also expect a new parade route.

The event will start at 14th Street, just south of T Street, at 3 p.m.

Courtesy Capital Pride. Click to enlarge.

“We’re really excited to get back into the swing of things,” said Natalie Thompson, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Capital Pride Alliance.

She said the parade will go through more neighborhoods, including Logan and Dupont Circles.

“So everyone can participate in the Capital Pride Parade and more visibility, more opportunities for people to connect,” Thompson said.

There will also be family zones throughout the parade and the Pride Festival, happening Sunday from noon to 10:00 p.m. along Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

“Be prepared to have a really fun time,” Thompson said.

More information about the schedule of events can be found online.

Residents should also expect road closures — plan ahead with a look at closures here.

