Southeast DC fire kills dog, injures firefighter and displaces residents, cats

A building in Southeast caught fire. The people inside are OK, but a dog died and a firefighter sustained an injury.

Several people were evaluated but did not require emergency transport. Firefighters rescued two cats, and the Humane Society is assisting with those displaced animals.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that residents were displaced after a building caught fire in Southeast. One dog was killed and a firefighter was injured in the blaze.

Officials responded to the fire in the 5000 block of B Street in Southeast before 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Working Fire — 5000 Block of B Street SE — Three story apartment building — Fire showing from first floor upon arrival. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 6, 2022

When first responders arrived, the first floor of the three-floor apartment building was on fire.

Firefighters worked to evacuate residents using portable ladders and others sheltered in place, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

A firefighter was transported to a hospital after being injured in the blaze.

No residents were hospitalized. Two cats were also saved in the fire. Unfortunately, one dog was killed in the fire.