Southeast DC fire kills dog, injures firefighter and displaces residents, cats

A building in Southeast caught fire. The people inside are OK, but a dog died and a firefighter sustained an injury.
D.C. Fire and EMS said that residents were displaced after a building caught fire in Southeast. One dog was killed and a firefighter was injured in the blaze.
Officials responded to the fire in the 5000 block of B Street in Southeast before 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.
When first responders arrived, the first floor of the three-floor apartment building was on fire.
Firefighters worked to evacuate residents using portable ladders and others sheltered in place, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.
A firefighter was transported to a hospital after being injured in the blaze.
No residents were hospitalized. Two cats were also saved in the fire. Unfortunately, one dog was killed in the fire.
