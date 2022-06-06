RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | Trump Ukraine scandal shadows war | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Southeast DC fire kills dog, injures firefighter and displaces residents, cats

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 6, 2022, 1:41 AM

Several civilians were evaluated but did not require emergency transport. Firefighters rescued 2 cats and the Humane Society is assisting with those displaced animals. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
Several people were evaluated but did not require emergency transport. Firefighters rescued two cats, and the Humane Society is assisting with those displaced animals.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that residents were displaced after a building caught fire in Southeast. One dog was killed and a firefighter was injured in the blaze.

Officials responded to the fire in the 5000 block of B Street in Southeast before 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

When first responders arrived, the first floor of the three-floor apartment building was on fire.

Firefighters worked to evacuate residents using portable ladders and others sheltered in place, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

A firefighter was transported to a hospital after being injured in the blaze.

No residents were hospitalized. Two cats were also saved in the fire. Unfortunately, one dog was killed in the fire.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

