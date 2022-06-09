Rockville 18-year-old charged in attempted Georgetown kidnapping

An 18-year-old from Rockville, Maryland, was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a kidnapping attempt in Georgetown, D.C. police said.

An 18-year-old from Rockville, Maryland, was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a kidnapping attempt that happened Tuesday in Georgetown, D.C. police said.

According to authorities, Emilio Andres Rizo was speaking with a young boy around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of M Street Northwest.

He then allegedly grabbed the child and tried to flee with him, and the boy’s family members chased him until he let the child go and fled, the police said.

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday by an “observant” police officer who took him into custody as he stepped off a Metrobus, the police said.