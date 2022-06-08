RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia claims advances | Germany's Merkel defends approach | US media face Russian visa denial
DC police search for man who attempted to kidnap child in Georgetown

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

June 8, 2022, 12:11 AM

Police in D.C. is asking for the public’s help locating a man who attempted to kidnap a boy in Georgetown Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on M Street near 31st Street in Northwest D.C.

According to police, a Latino man in his 20s approached the underaged boy and began having a conversation. Moments later, the man grabbed the boy and attempted to run away with the child.

The boy’s family members tried to fight off the man. A witness told news partners NBC Washington that both parties were in a “tug of war” for the boy until the man let go and fled the scene.

“I wish I could do more for the family. I wish I knew at that point in time when I first saw what was going on,” the witness said. “I was just like, did this really happen? Like, are you serious? I’m like, broad daylight, the street was packed with people, on the street right in front of Urban Outfitters.”

Police say the man was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark color shorts, and was carrying a black satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s tip line at 50411. Crime Solvers are offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

