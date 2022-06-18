Pharrell Williams, Something In The Water cancels 5 student’s college debt

Five National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) panelists, including one Howard University student, were told that Pharrell Williams and Something in the Water would be canceling their student debt.

“For all of you on the stage, we’re clearing your current student loan debt,” the speaker announced.

The NAACP said that students on the panel were at the Saint Regis Hotel in D.C. to share their stories of dealing with student debt — concerns with their majors, living arrangements and post-grad finances.

The kickoff community panel for Something in the Water highlighted the financial burden of student loans on Black community members just before the announcement.

Those students included Howard University senior Channing Hill, Florida A&M senior Devan Vilfrad, Southern University junior Robyn Hughes and two alumni — Jamie Turner and Damarius Davis.

NAACP advocates have been pushing the Biden administration to cancel student debt for years, noting the impact it has on communities of color. The White House has suggested removing $10,000 of student debt with some income limits.

In a statement, NAACP President Derrick Johnson accosted the president.

“President Biden, canceling $10,000 in student debt is like pouring a bucket of ice water on a forest fire,” Johnson said. “Black students and other students of color are more likely to take out loans to pay for college.”