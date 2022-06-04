Open Streets DC hosts mile-long event in Northwest

From Shaw through Penn Quarter, more than a mile of 7th Street NW was closed to cars from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so pedestrians could, as Mayor Muriel Bowser said, enjoy a little summer fun.

That’s all folks! It was a beautiful day.! We want to thank @MayorBowser, @DDOTDCDirector, all of our neighbors, businesses, community partners and everyone for their support of #OpenStreetsDC on #7thStNW #DowntownDC! ❤️❤️ Stay tuned to https://t.co/mM8CucunUZ for the next one! pic.twitter.com/C7ugPsxFYw — DDOT DC (@DDOTDC) June 4, 2022

Open Streets DC has hosted another block party in Northwest, giving the area an opportunity to have a little midday fun in the summer heat.

“I encourage residents to meet us on bikes, skates, scooters or feet as we enjoy a day outdoors,” she said

The event, hosted by the District Department of Transportation, is part of an ongoing global initiative to allow people to “experience their city streets in a whole new way.”

Temporary road closures made space for Bike Rodeos, Virtual Reality experiences, Live art and fitness classes, a silent disco and a fit zone with Zumba, yoga and strength training options.

Open Streets DC has hosted one other event this year in Anacostia.

The next planned event will be in Ward 7 along Benning Road Northeast — a date has yet to be announced. Updates for plans in Wards 5 and 3 are available at OpenStreets.dc.gov.