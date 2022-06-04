RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Washington, DC News » Open Streets DC hosts…

Open Streets DC hosts mile-long event in Northwest

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 4, 2022, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Open Streets DC has hosted another block party in Northwest, giving the area an opportunity to have a little midday fun in the summer heat.

From Shaw through Penn Quarter, more than a mile of 7th Street NW was closed to cars from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so pedestrians could, as Mayor Muriel Bowser said, enjoy a little summer fun.

“I encourage residents to meet us on bikes, skates, scooters or feet as we enjoy a day outdoors,” she said

The event, hosted by the District Department of Transportation, is part of an ongoing global initiative to allow people to “experience their city streets in a whole new way.”

Temporary road closures made space for Bike Rodeos, Virtual Reality experiences, Live art and fitness classes, a silent disco and a fit zone with Zumba, yoga and strength training options.

Open Streets DC has hosted one other event this year in Anacostia.

The next planned event will be in Ward 7 along Benning Road Northeast — a date has yet to be announced. Updates for plans in Wards 5 and 3 are available at OpenStreets.dc.gov.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up