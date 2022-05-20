No cars, just people: DC kicks off Open Streets in Anacostia

Why should cars get all the fun? A major thoroughfare in Southeast D.C. will open up to pedestrians, scooters and bicyclists this weekend. And no cars allowed.

The District’s Open Streets in your Neighborhood is kicking off on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Saturday. About a third of a mile will be car-free, from Good Hope Road SE to Morris Road SE from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are showing that the streets are one of our most valuable assets in the city and how they can be used for more than just vehicles,” said Anna Chamberlin, associate director of the Planning and Sustainability Division at the District’s Department of Transportation.

The event will include live music, entertainment, demonstrations and a fitness class.

“A lot of the businesses near and along the route will also be hosting activities,” Chamberlin told WTOP.

The shared electric vehicle company, Lime, will be out teaching people how to safely ride e-scooters and e-bikes.

Street closures will begin at 7 a.m. The city recommends taking public transportation to get there.

The District launched Open Streets in 2019, closing several miles of George Avenue Northwest. (2020’s was canceled because of the pandemic).

This year, Open Streets will be held in all wards, including a larger event on June 4, along 7th Street NW, through the Shaw and Chinatown neighborhoods in Wards 2 and 6.