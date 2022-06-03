Man seriously hurt in stabbing aboard Metrobus

The Metro Transit Police are investigating a stabbing aboard a bus in Northwest D.C. Friday that left a man seriously hurt.
The Metro Transit Police are investigating a stabbing aboard a bus in Northwest D.C. Friday that left a man seriously hurt.
Metro said in a statement that a man was stabbed aboard a 33 route bus at Wisconsin Avenue and Newark Street at about 3:20 p.m.
The suspect fled the scene; the man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with injuries Metro described as serious.
A woman
interviewed by WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington said that the man was “behaving erratically” and talked about “committing acts of violence.”
“He was a middle-aged guy ranting, and everybody thought he was just off,” she said.
During the investigation, Wisconsin Avenue was partially closed. Metro has not confirmed the identity of the suspect in this attack.
WTOP’s Ivy Lyons and NBC Washington contributed to this report.
